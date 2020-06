June 15 (Reuters) - PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd :

* COME TO CO’S ATTENTION THERE HAS BEEN RECENT MEDIA REPORT MENTIONING JIUFU INITIATED LITIGATION AGAINST CO ON DISPUTE

* AS AT JUNE 15, CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY LEGAL DOCUMENT OF LITIGATION AGAINST CO FILED BY JIUFU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: