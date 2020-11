Nov 2 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Company Group Of China Ltd :

* SAYS ITS SHAREHOLDER NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL SECURITY FUND HAS CUT 143.4 MILLION A-SHARES, OR 0.32% STAKE, IN THE COMPANY AS OF OCT 30 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3jN6CyD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)