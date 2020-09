Sept 11 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Company Group Of China Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNITS' PREMIUM INCOME IN JAN-AUG TOTALLED 410.4 BILLION YUAN ($60.04 billion) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3m7dWaV Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8355 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)