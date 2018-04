BRIEF-Pick N Pay Stores Posts FY Diluted HEPS OF 271.61 Cents

April 19 (Reuters) - Pick N Pay Stores Ltd:

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE UP 7.1% ON LAST YEAR, WITH DILUTED HEPS UP 7.7%

* TURNOVER GROWTH FOR YEAR WAS UP 5.3% (LIKE-FOR-LIKE 2.2%) WITH LOWER ANNUAL SELLING PRICE INFLATION OF 2.2%

* FY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN MAINTAINED AT 18.7%, WITH LOWER PRICES SUPPORTED BY BETTER BUYING AND STRONG DISCIPLINE ON COST

* FY TURNOVER OF R81.6 BILLION VERSUS R77.5 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (DHEPS) OF 271.61 CENTS VERSUS 252.13 CENTS YEAR AGO

* DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 155.40 CENTS PER SHARE

* “WE ARE CHANGING TRAJECTORY OF PICK N PAY GROUP, AND WILL BUILD ON THIS MOMENTUM IN 2019” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)