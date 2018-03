March 12 (Reuters) - Pico Holdings Inc:

* PICO HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON THE STRATEGIC REVIEW AND BOARD CHANGES

* PICO HOLDINGS - BOARD DIRECTED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS & DETERMINED CO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXECUTE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN

* PICO HOLDINGS INC - COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO INCREASE CURRENT CASH FLOWS