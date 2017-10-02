BRIEF-Pico Holdings explores strategic alternatives including possible sale

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pico Holdings Inc:
* Pico Holdings Inc. announces exploration of strategic alternatives including possible sale of the company
* Pico Holdings - engaged JMP Securities llc as Pico’s exclusive financial advisor and Cooley Llp as co’s legal counsel to explore strategic alternatives
* Pico-in connection with strategic alternatives process, co announced that on Sept 28, Andrew F. Cates resigned as member of board effective immediately