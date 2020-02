Feb 28 (Reuters) - PIE Industrial Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 10.6 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 160.6 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 200 MILLION RGT, QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 20.6 MILLION RGT

* RECENT SPREADOUT OF COVID-19 GLOBALLY WILL BE AMONG MAIN FACTORS AFFECTING CO'S PERFORMANCE IN NEAR FUTURE Source: (bit.ly/2VrBDQd) Further company coverage: