Dec 13 (Reuters) - Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc:

* REG-PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $.50 PER SHARE

* PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST - DECISION TO DECLARE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND WAS DUE OT TAXABLE GAINS REALIZED ON SALE OF ASSETS DURING 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: