April 3 (Reuters) - Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc :

* PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ‍ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY - SEC FILING​

* ‍TERM OF $250 MILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025​