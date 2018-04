April 26 (Reuters) - Pieno Zvaigzdes AB:

* SAYS SALES 3 MONTHS IN 2018 TO 40.6 MILLION EUR, OR 6.5% HIGHER COMPARE TO A YEAR AGO

* SAYS ACCOUNTED 0.64 MILLION EUR LOSS OVER FIRST 3 MONTHS OF 2018 OR 44% LESS COMPARE YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2Fj1wWC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)