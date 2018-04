BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

April 18 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc:

* PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 SALES $512.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $537.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2018 DECREASED 13.4% TO $347.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO $401.0 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DETERMINED TO DISCONTINUE COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

* PIER 1 IMPORTS - DISCONTINUING QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $22 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CASH FLOW IN FISCAL 2019

* COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES ON A 13-WEEK BASIS DECREASED 7.5%