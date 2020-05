BRIEF-Pier 1 Seeks Bankruptcy Court Approval To Wind-Down Business Operations

May 19 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc:

* PIER 1 INTENDS TO PURSUE ORDERLY WIND-DOWN OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* PIER 1 IMPORTS INC - HAS FILED A MOTION SEEKING BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN AN ORDERLY WIND-DOWN OF COMPANY’S RETAIL OPERATIONS

* PIER 1 IMPORTS INC - CO’S DIP LENDERS AGREED CO TO OVERDRAW DIP FACILITY BY APPROX $40 MILLION TO SUPPORT COMPANY’S CONTINUED OPERATIONS

* PIER 1 IMPORTS INC - CO INTENDS TO INITIATE STORE CLOSING EFFORTS AND LIQUIDATION SALES ONCE STORE LOCATIONS CAN REOPEN