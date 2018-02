Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pieridae Energy Ltd:

* PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED - ENGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AND SG AMERICAS SECURITIES TO SERVE AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS FOR PIERIDAE ENERGY‘S GOLDBORO LNG PROJECT​

* PIERIDAE ENERGY LTD - INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO $10 BILLION IN EQUITY AND PROJECT FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: