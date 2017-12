Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS - RECEIVED ETHICS AND REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO INITIATE ITS FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY IN AUSTRALIA FOR PRS-060/AZD1402

* PIERIS PHARMACEUTICAL - THE PHASE 1 STUDY IS BEING DEVELOPED AS PART OF PIERIS’ STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH ASTRAZENECA

* PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS - DOSING FIRST SUBJECT IN TRIAL FOR PRS-060/AZD1402 BY YEAR END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: