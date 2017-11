BRIEF-Pierre Et Vacances Issues 100 Million Euro Convertible Bond

Nov 30 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

* PIERRE ET VACANCES : ISSUANCE OF NET SHARE SETTLED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ORNANES) DUE APRIL 1ST, 2023 FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €100 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSED CONCURRENT REPURCHASE OF OUTSTANDING ORNANES DUE OCTOBER 1ST, 2019 VIA A REVERSE BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​

* ‍ORNANES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE COMPRISED BETWEEN 1.25% AND 2.00%​

* ISSUE PREMIUM OF BETWEEN 30% AND 35% OVER REFERENCE SHARE PRICE ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT IN PARIS​

* ‍ORNANES WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR AT LATEST ON DECEMBER 6(TH), 2017​

* WILL BE REDEEMED AT PAR ON APRIL 1(ST), 2023​