Jan 25 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

* ‍HAS LAUNCHED A BOND ISSUE IN FORM OF A NON-LISTED EURO PP PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* €76 MILLION BOND ISSUE IS DUE TO MATURE IN FEBRUARY 2025,

* ‍SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR 14 FEBRUARY 2018​

* BOND ISSUE ‍HAS A 3.9% COUPON ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)