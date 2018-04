April 12 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

* FIRST HALF REVENUE UP 6.5%

* GROUP CONFIRMS ITS TARGET FOR GROWTH IN UNDERLYING EBIT OVER 2017/2018

* Q2 REVENUE FROM TOURISM ACTIVITIES ROSE 10.7% TO EUR 322.8 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE EUR 654.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 614.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORECASTING GROWTH IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE TOURISM REVENUE IN Q3 2017/2018