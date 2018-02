Feb 20 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* PIGEON CORP SEES 19 PERCENT RISE IN FY OPERATING PROFIT TO ABOUT 19 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI‍​

* PIGEON CORP SEES 9 PERCENT RISE IN FY SALES TO ABOUT 103 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI‍​ Source text :(s.nikkei.com/2ojo6Yz) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)