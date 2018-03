March 12 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* PIHLAJALINNA PLC ACQUIRES DOCTAGON AB THROUGH A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* ENTIRE DOCTAGON AB’S TRANSACTION PRICE EUR 30,105,000 IS PAID WITH PIHLAJALINNA PLC’S SHARES.

* ‍TRANSACTION HAS NO IMPACT ON PIHLAJALINNA’S OUTLOOK FOR 2018 PUBLISHED IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE FOR 2017​

* TOTAL NUMBER OF PIHLAJALINNA PLC'S SHARES AFTER REGISTRATION OF NEW SHARES IS 22,620,135 SHARES.