Jan 9 (Reuters) - PIHLAJALINNA OYJ:

* - PIHLAJALINNA ACQUIRES THE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF RÖNTGENTUTKA OY

* BUYS REMAINING HALF OF SHARE CAPITAL OF ITS JOINT VENTURE COMPANY RÖNTGENTUTKA OY Source text: bit.ly/2CRTKpA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)