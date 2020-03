March 4 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* MEHILÄINEN YHTIÖT OY EXTENDS OFFER PERIOD UNDER VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN PIHLAJALINNA PLC UNTIL 10 JULY 2020

* NOW BELIEVES THAT FCCA WILL INITIATE PHASE II INVESTIGATION AFTER PHASE I INVESTIGATION HAS BEEN COMPLETED

* EXPECTS TO OBTAIN AUTHORITY APPROVAL AND TO COMPLETE TENDER OFFER DURING Q3 OF 2020