BRIEF-Pihlajalinna Q1 Adjusted EBIT Up At EUR 4.2 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* PIHLAJALINNA INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY-31 MARCH 2020 (3 MONTHS)

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 133.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 132.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER BY MEHILÄINEN YHTIÖT OY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q3 OF 2020 AT LATEST.

* ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL ISSUE AN UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2020 LATER THIS YEAR.

* DURING FIRST MONTHS OF YEAR, PIHLAJALINNA’S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY DEVELOPED IN EXPECTED MANNER.

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT MORE THAN HALF OF PIHLAJALINNA’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS WILL REMAIN STABLE IN SPITE OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)