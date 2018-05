May 4 (Reuters) - PIHLAJALINNA OYJ:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 119.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 121 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT EUR 0.1 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 5.5 MILLION)

* IN 2018 PIHLAJALINNA’S CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CLEARLY FROM 2017 LEVEL

* 2018 ADJUSTED EBIT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE COMPARED TO 2017

* SAYS RESULT WEIGHED DOWN BY EXPANSION AND STRUCTURAL REFORMS, OUTLOOK UNCHANGED