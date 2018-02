Feb 13 (Reuters) - PIHLAJALINNA OYJ:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 107.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 103.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR 8.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PIHLAJALINNA‘S CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CLEARLY FROM 2017 LEVEL ESPECIALLY DUE TO M&A TRANSACTIONS

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.16 PER SHARE BE PAID FOR 2017