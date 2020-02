Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* PIHLAJALINNA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 1 JAN-31 DEC 2019

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 133.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 127.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 14.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 2019 LEVEL. ADJUSTED EBIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE COMPARED TO 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)