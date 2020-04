BRIEF-Pihlajalinna Says Temporary Layoffs For Up To 670 Employees

April 16 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* PIHLAJALINNA’S COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS HAVE MAINLY BEEN COMPLETED; MUNICIPAL JOINT-STOCK COMPANIES CONTINUE NEGOTIATING

* NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE FOR EMPLOYEES IN MUNICIPAL JOINT-STOCK COMPANIES.

* FULL- OR PART-TIME TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS, MOST OF THEM SHORT, WILL ALSO BE USED

* TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS VARY IN THEIR DURATION AND TAKE EFFECT IN PHASES.

* ACCORDING TO CURRENT ESTIMATE, REDUCTION OF OPERATIONS AND SERVICES WILL LEAD TO TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS OF UP TO 670 PEOPLE FOR 90 DAYS AT MOST

* FULL-TIME TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS WILL APPLY TO UP TO 114 EMPLOYEES AND PART-TIME TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS TO NO MORE THAN 186 EMPLOYEES

* THERE MAY BE FULL- OR PART-TIME TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS OF NO MORE THAN 367 EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)