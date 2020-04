April 1 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* PIHLAJALINNA GROUP IS STARTING COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS WHICH CONCERN ENTIRE PERSONNEL ON 1 APRIL 2020.

* NEGOTIATIONS ARE ORGANISED BECAUSE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC HAS CAUSED CHANGES IN OPERATING ENVIRONMENT