BRIEF-Pihlajalinna Temporarily Withdraws 2020 Outlook

March 27 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* PIHLAJALINNA IS TEMPORARILY WITHDRAWING ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020, AND THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON PIHLAJALINNA’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS WILL BE REASSESSED IN THE COMING MONTHS

* ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL ISSUE AN UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2020 LATER THIS YEAR.

* DURING FIRST MONTHS OF YEAR, PIHLAJALINNA’S TURNOVER AND PROFITABILITY HAVE DEVELOPED IN EXPECTED MANNER

* IT IS HARD TO ASSESS AND PREDICT FINANCIAL IMPACT CAUSED BY EMERGENCY LAWS ISSUED BY FINNISH GOVERNMENT AND DURATION OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON PIHLAJALINNA’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON DEMAND FOR HOUSING SERVICES FOR ELDERLY OR RECRUITMENT SERVICES

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT MORE THAN HALF OF PIHLAJALINNA’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS WILL REMAIN STABLE DESPITE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES REMAIN SAME