BRIEF-Pilbara Minerals Enters A 5-Year Offtake Agreement With Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry

March 25 (Reuters) - Pilbara Minerals Ltd:

* SECURED NEW LONG-TERM OFFTAKE PARTNER FOR ITS PILGANGOORA LITHIUM-TANTALUM PROJECT IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* ENTERED INTO A 5-YEAR OFFTAKE AGREEMENT FOR HIGH QUALITY SPODUMENE CONCENTRATE SUPPLY WITH YIBIN TIANYI LITHIUM INDUSTRY

* TO DATE, HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS PILGANGOORA OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* PILBARA MINERALS SEES SHIPPED TONNES FOR MARCH QUARTER TO BE CONSISTENT WITH LOWER END OF GUIDANCE OF 35KT - 50KT