BRIEF-Pilbara Minerals ‍executes terms sheet with Great Wall Motor

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pilbara Minerals Ltd:

* ‍Executed binding terms sheet with Great Wall Motor Company

* Terms sheet to further underpin stage 2 expansion of its 100%-owned Pilgangoora Lithium- Tantalum project in Western Australia

* Subscription agreement also executed with Great Wall for an upfront A$28m equity investment in Pilbara Minerals

* Under deal, Great Wall has ability to secure further off-take by providing co with US$50 million debt financing for expansion