March 23 (Reuters) - Pine Care Group Ltd:

* CHENG WAI CHING HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* YIM TING KWOK HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* YIM EDWIN PUI HIN HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* TANG YIU SING HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* YEUNG KA WING HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR