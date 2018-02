Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE, COMMODITY RISK MANAGEMENT AND 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $10.4 MILLION​

* ‍PINE CLIFF IS BUDGETING 2018 ANNUAL PRODUCTION VOLUMES TO RANGE FROM 20,000 - 20,500 BOE PER DAY​

* ‍PINE CLIFF EXITED 2017 WITH PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 21,340 BOE PER DAY​