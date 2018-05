May 8 (Reuters) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 20,008 BOE/D (94% NATURAL GAS) IN Q1 OF 2018

* GENERATED $29.7 MILLION OF OIL AND GAS SALES IN QUARTER, 8% HIGHER THAN $27.4 MILLION GENERATED FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.05