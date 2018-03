March 13 (Reuters) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS AND FILING OF 2017 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

* QTRLY ‍FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.01​

* QTRLY OIL AND GAS SALES, BEFORE ROYALTY EXPENSE $27.4 MILLION VERSUS $38.3 MILLION ‍​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.11‍​

* PINE CLIFF ENERGY - ‍EXPECTS Q1 2018 SALES VOLUME DELIVERIES TO BE ABOUT 56% AECO, 16% TRANSGAS, 9% DAWN, 7% EMPRESS, 7% MONTANA AND 5% OIL AND LIQUIDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: