BRIEF-Pine Technology says ‍fire accident took place in morning of 25 June 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary​

June 28 (Reuters) - Pine Technology Holdings Ltd-
* fire accident took place in morning of 25 june 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary
* Factory was handed over to staff of group in morning of 27 june 2017
* Fire is believed to have started in office of research & development department situated on second floor of building
* Based on a preliminary assessment, loss caused by fire accident was estimated to be around us$3 million
* No death or personal injury was caused
* Fire accident would not have material adverse impact on group's production and business
* Fire accident would not have material adverse impact on group's production and business
* Directors expect factory to resume production by 3 july 2017