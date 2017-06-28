FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Pine Technology says ‍fire accident took place in morning of 25 June 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary​
#Computer Hardware
June 28, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pine Technology says ‍fire accident took place in morning of 25 June 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary​

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Pine Technology Holdings Ltd-

* ‍fire accident took place in morning of 25 june 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary​

* Factory was handed over to staff of group in morning of 27 june 2017

* Fire is believed to have started in office of research & development department situated on second floor of building

* Based on a preliminary assessment, loss caused by fire accident was estimated to be around us$3 million

* No death or personal injury was caused

* Fire accident would not have material adverse impact on group's production and business

* Directors ‍expect factory to resume production by 3 july 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
