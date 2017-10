Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pinetree Capital Ltd

* Pinetree Capital announces resignation of its chief executive officer and the appointment of its new chief executive officer

* Pinetree Capital Ltd - Peter Tolnai, chief executive officer since April 29, 2016, has elected to resign

* Pinetree Capital Ltd - Peter Tolnai ‍will continue to serve as chairman of board of directors of company​

* Pinetree Capital Ltd- Damien Leonard appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: