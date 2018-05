May 11 (Reuters) - Pinetree Capital Ltd:

* PINETREE CAPITAL LTD ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD, MARCH 31, 2018

* PINETREE CAPITAL LTD - BASIC NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $2.06 AT MARCH 31, 2018

* PINETREE CAPITAL LTD QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04