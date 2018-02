Feb 14 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc :

* PING AN ASSET MANAGEMENT BOUGHT 37.22 MILLION H-SHARES IN HSBC HOLDINGS AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF HK$79.3774 ($10.15) EACH ON FEB 9 - HKEX FILING

* PING AN ASSET MANAGEMENT'S LONG POSITION AT HSBC HOLDINGS INCREASED TO 6.17 PERCENT STAKE AFTER TRANSACTION FROM 5.98 PERCENT PREVIOUSLY - HKEX FILING Source text in English: bit.ly/2F1Ug31