Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB 5.07 BILLION VERSUS RMB3.34 BILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 733.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB911.7 MILLION

* AS OF 31 DEC 2019, NUMBER OF REGISTERED USERS 315.2 MILLION VERSUS 265.2 MILLION AS AT 2018 END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)