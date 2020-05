May 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co Ltd :

* PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD- TO REMOVE WANG TAO FROM POSITIONS OF CHAIRMAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO

* PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD - APPOINT FANG WEIHAO AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ACTING CHAIRMAN AND CEO;

* PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY - APPOINT FANG WEIHAO AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ACTING CHAIRMAN AND CEO