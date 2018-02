BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Completes Private Equity Fundraising For Its Technology Businesses​

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd :

* ‍PRE-IPO FUNDRAISING OF PING AN GOOD DOCTOR HAS BEEN COMPLETED WITH A SIZE OF US$400 MILLION​

* ‍PING AN GOOD DOCTOR‘S LISTING APPLICATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED TO STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED​

* ‍ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDRAISING FOR ITS TECHNOLOGY BUSINESSES​

* ROUND A FINANCING FOR ONECONNECT HAS BEEN COMPLETED WITH A SIZE OF US$650 MILLION

* ‍A ROUND FINANCING FOR PING AN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY HAS BEEN COMPLETED WITH A SIZE OF US$1.15 BILLION​