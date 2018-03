March 23 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA INTENDS TO INVEST 100 BILLION YUAN OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS

* PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA'S INVESTMENT TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF TECHNOLOGIES BACKED BY INNOVATIONS SUCH AS AI & BLOCKCHAIN Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2FVsY1U) Further company coverage: