March 20 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB89,088 MILLION VERSUS RMB62,394 MILLION A YEAR AGO‍ ​

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUMS RMB572,990 MILLION VERSUS RMB441,620 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO PAY IN CASH 2017 FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB1.00 (TAX INCLUSIVE) PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB974,570 MILLION VERSUS RMB774,488 MILLION A YEAR AGO‍ ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: