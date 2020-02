BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Posts FY Net Profit Attributable RMB 149,407 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 149,407 MILLION VERSUS RMB 107,404 MILLION

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS RMB795,064 MILLION VERSUS RMB 719,556 MILLION

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUMS RMB 748,779 MILLION VERSUS RMB 677,703 MILLION

* TOTAL CASH DIVIDEND FOR 2019 IS RMB2.05 PER SHARE

* COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON BUSINESS OPERATION AND OVERALL ECONOMY IN SOME AREAS OR INDUSTRIES

* COVID-19 IMPACTS MAY AFFECT QUALITY OR YIELDS OF CREDIT ASSETS AND INVESTMENT ASSETS OF GROUP IN A DEGREE