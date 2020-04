BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Posts Jan-March Premium Incomes of Units

April 14 (Reuters) - 2318.HK:

* JAN-MARCH PING AN PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY OF CHINA PREMIUM INCOME RMB 72.59 BILLION

* JANUARY-MARCH ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME FOR PING AN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF CHINA RMB174.22 BILLION

* JAN-MARCH ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PING AN ANNUITY INSURANCE COMPANY OF CHINA RMB 8.39 BILLION

* JAN-MARCH ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME FOR PING AN HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY OF CHINA RMB2.62 BILLION