March 13 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China :

* JAN TO FEB ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOMES FOR PING AN HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY OF CHINA RMB1.86 BILLION

* JAN-FEB ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PING AN LIFE INSURANCE CO RMB136.51 BLN

* JAN-FEB ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PING AN ANNUITY INSURANCE CO OF CHINA, RMB3.34 BLN

* JAN-FEB ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PING AN PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB47.62 BLN