BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Posts Qtrly Net Profit Attributable Rmb 26.06 Bln

April 23 (Reuters) - 2318.HK:

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS RMB 257,940 MILLION VERSUS RMB 274,386 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 26,063 MILLION VERSUS RMB 45,517 MILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS RMB 240,722 MILLION VERSUS RMB 256,098 MILLION

* WITH GLOBAL SPREAD OF COVID-19, WORLD ECONOMY & INTERNATIONAL TRADE ARE UNDER GROWING DOWNWARD PRESSURE

* INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL MARKET TURMOIL MAY ESCALATE DUE TO ONGOING GLOBAL SPREAD OF COVID-19

* AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC, IN SHORT TERM, OFFLINE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OF INSURANCE BUSINESS WILL BE HINDERED

* PING AN WILL ACCELERATE TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATIONS OF TRADITIONAL FINANCIAL BUSINESSES

* IN SHORT TERM, SEES INVESTMENT INCOME TO DECLINE, CREDIT RISKS TO INCREASE & FINANCING DEMAND TO DROP