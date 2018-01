Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd :

* APPLIED TO STOCK EXCHANGE TO APPROVE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF & SEPARATE LISTING OF PING AN HEALTHCARE & TECHNOLOGY

* ‍STOCK EXCHANGE HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMPANY MAY PROCEED WITH PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND LISTING​