April 13 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd :

* JAN TO MARCH TOTAL ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF THE LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS RMB 189.74 BILLION

* JAN TO MARCH ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF PING AN PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO OF CHINA RMB 63.22 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: