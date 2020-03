March 2 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd :

* SAYS IT HAS BOUGHT BACK 57.6 MILLION A-SHARES, OR 0.3% STAKE, IN THE COMPANY FOR 5.0 BILLION YUAN ($718.79 million) AS OF FEB 29 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wmfc4e Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9561 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)